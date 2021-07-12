Wescom Inc, a local electrical, automation, and instrumentation contractor, recently announced the growth of their new solar division at 5137 Jean Duluth Road in Rice Lake, just outside of Duluth.
As a UL solar service provider, they are now delivering solutions for residential, commercial, industrial and utility clients across Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
On Thursday, July 15, Wescom will be hosting an open house from 11:00AM-5:00PM. At 3:30PM there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for their recently installed 28.8kW solar array.
“At Wescom, we truly believe in the products and services that our team represents. When it comes to solar solutions, not only do we want to provide it to our clients in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, but we want to take part in a cleaner and effective renewable energy source as well,” said Clayton Rich, sales and marketing manager. “Our 28.8kW solar system that was recently installed outside of our office on Jean Duluth Road is a commitment to our clients and community in demonstrating a path forward with renewable energy and furthering our energy independence.”
Wescom will be providing lunch, a tour of their facilities, a review of their solar system, and an opportunity to meet the staff and classes about solar systems with the benefits they offer to home and business owners.
Wescom Inc. has additional offices in North Dakota, New Mexico and Wisconsin. Since their inception in early 2001, they have grown to a team of over 120 committed employees providing service to the industrial and commercial markets through electrical, automation, environmental and mechanical services, and now the residential solar market.