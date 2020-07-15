Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) reported a net loss of $2.4 billion, or 66 cents per diluted common share, for second quarter 2020, compared with net income of $6.2 billion, or $1.30 per share, for second quarter 2019, and $653 million, or $0.01 per share, for first quarter 2020.
The company expects to reduce its third quarter common stock dividend to 10 cents per share from 51 cents per share, subject to approval by the company's Board of Directors at the end of July.
“Our view of the length and severity of the economic downturn has deteriorated considerably from the assumptions used last quarter, which drove the $8.4 billion addition to our credit loss reserve in the second quarter,” said Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. “While the negative impact of the pandemic is unprecedented and many of our business drivers were negatively impacted, our franchise should perform better, and we will make changes to improve our performance regardless of the operating environment.”
Wells Fargo’s return on average assets was -0.49. Its return on equity was -8.0. That compares with 1.31 and 13.26 for the same period of 2019.
Net interest income in the second quarter was $9.9 billion, down $1.4 billion from first quarter 2020; and the net interest margin was 2.25%, down 33 basis points from the prior quarter.