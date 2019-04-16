Wells Fargo is notifying customers that it will permanently close its Duluth branch at Stone Ridge shopping center effective July 17. The office is located inside of the Cub Foods store.
"As most of our customer traffic occurs at our nearby Miller Hill and Kenwood branches, we are aligning our branch locations with customer preferences," said corporate communications representative John Hobat. "We apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause our customers. We ask that customers please refer to our online or mobile branch locator to find the next closest branch, or use our mobile app and wellsfargo.com to complete their banking needs."
He added that Wells Fargo will leave an ATM at the Stone Ridge branch location.
The change won't affect customer accounts in any way, the company said.
Wells Fargo has a larger branch office and a drive through about one mile away at 4180 Haines Road.