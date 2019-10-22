Weather could delay permanent upgrade of Superior Street east of 3rd Ave. E.

Permanent concrete streets and sidewalks might not be installed this year along the part of Superior Street north of Third Avenue East in Downtown Duluth, it was revealed Tuesday.
Weather delays and rapidly declining temperatures are primary factors that might prevent concrete from being poured this year, Duluth Senior Engineer Duncan Schwensohn said at the weekly Superior Street reconstruction meeting. Construction workers have remained on the job despite bad weather (except for a period during Monday’s strong winds), but concrete will not cure properly if poured when temperatures are too low. If that becomes the case, a temporary bituminous service will be installed until next year, he said.
The current goal is to ensure all underground utilities are installed, concrete is poured and Third Avenue East is permanently re-opened, Schwensohn said. Crews also hope to install concrete sidewalks and significant portions of concrete east of Third, he added, but weather will be a significant factor. In any event, the street will be open in time for the Christmas City of the North Parade on Nov. 22, he said.
The construction of an apartment building west of Fourth Avenue East also will be a factor. A closing on the construction loan package currently is scheduled for mid-November, and demolition of the Voyageur Motel and two adjacent buildings is scheduled to follow in December, Schwensohn said. Because heavy equipment will be working from Superior Street in upcoming months, new concrete will not be poured until the work concludes. City officials don’t want to risk damaging a new concrete surface until the heavy equipment is removed, so a temporary surface will be installed in the interim.
Unclear at this point is whether staging the construction from Superior Street will impact parking on Superior Street from Third to Fourth avenues east. The same issue also might arise as Essentia constructs its tower building east of Fourth Avenue East.