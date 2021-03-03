RBA Acquires Saturn Systems to Expand Growing Team
Newly Combined Firm Will Employ Over 200
RBA, a digital and technology consulting firm based in Wayzata, Minn., today announced its acquisition of Duluth-based Saturn Systems, a custom software development firm. RBA said the addition of Saturn Systems will enable it to continue its growth trajectory providing digital and IT consulting services to clients throughout the United States.
“Saturn and RBA have a long history of delivering complex solutions to a wide range of customers. This combination will further enhance the breadth and depth of our delivery capabilities and customer offerings.” Rick Born, founder and CEO of RBA, said in a prepared statement Wednesday morning. “We’re committed to aggressively growing our business to meet our customer’s needs while operating in a very competitive talent market which is challenging, making this opportunity to add such a great team simply too good to pass up.”
Saturn was founded more than 30 years ago by Keith Erickson and has consistently grown, the company said.
"We have been helping our clients deliver custom software solutions for over 30 years by aligning our team of experts to our clients’ needs and supporting their teams," said Scott Risdal, president of Saturn Systems. "We’re excited about joining the RBA team, expanding Saturn’s customer base and providing more opportunities for our employees."
Saturn will continue to operate out of its Duluth headquarters as a subsidiary of RBA. All told, the combined firm will employ more than 200 people.
RBA has over 500 clients in 25 industries and leverages the platforms of Microsoft and Sitecore.
