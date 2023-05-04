ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE) reported first quarter 2023 earnings of $1.02 per share on net income of $58.2 million. Last year’s first quarter results were $1.24 per share on net income of $66.3 million.
ALLETE’s Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P) and the company’s investment in the American Transmission Company (ATC), recorded first quarter 2023 net income of $40.6 million, compared with $51.5 million in the first quarter a year ago. Earnings at Minnesota Power were down primarily due to warmer weather compared with the first quarter of 2022 resulting in lower sales to retail and municipal customers, as well as interim rate refund reserves recognized in 2023, as a result of Minnesota Power’s 2022 general rate case outcome; the full interim rate reserve was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. Also reflected in the first quarter of 2023 are higher operating and maintenance expense. Net income at SWL&P was lower during the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to warmer weather and higher operating and maintenance expense.
"Our regulated operations are in line with internal expectations, as higher taconite margins offset negative weather impacts on other regulated retail sales,” said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Morris.
ALLETE Clean Energy recorded first quarter 2023 net income of $8.5 million compared to $16.5 million in 2022. Earnings in 2023 reflect lower wind resources and availability across much of its fleet as well as higher operating and maintenance expense.
The corporation’s New Energy acquisition, which closed in April 2022, is on track to achieve full year earnings of $16 million to $17 million as reflected in ALLETE’s initial guidance.
Two historically large customers that temporarily ceased operations are returning to service during 2023, executives of the utility said. Synovus, which operates a refinery in Superior, and Northshore Mining, which mines and processes iron ore, both will add to ALLETE’s electricity sales this year.
“Considering these items in total, we remain on track to achieve our full year 2023 earnings guidance of $3.55 to $3.85 per share,” Morris said.