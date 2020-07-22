Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-81 Wednesday requiring people to wear a face covering in indoor businesses and indoor public settings.
Any individual who willfully violates the order may be found guilty of a petty misdemeanor and can be punished by a fine not to exceed $100. Businesses willfully violating the order are guilty of a misdemeanor and can be punished by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or up to 90 days in jail. The Attorney General, as well as city and county attorneys, may also seek civil penalties from businesses who are in violation.
The governor's office said masking is a simple and effective step to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Thirty states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico have issued similar mandates.
“COVID-19 has impacted every corner of our state and every aspect of our lives,” Walz said. “By combatting the spread of COVID-19, masking will help protect our neighbors, keep our businesses open, and get us on track to return to the activities we love.”
“Wearing a mask is one of the best ways we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent Minnesotans from getting sick in the first place,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “Most importantly, it will save lives.”
The mandate goes into effect on Saturday. DEED and MDH will be working together to distribute masks to underserved communities and businesses across the state.
Individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that makes it unreasonable to maintain a face covering are exempt from the order.
Children who are five-years-old and under are also exempt. Those who are under two-years-old should never wear a face covering due to the risk of suffocation.
For information and resources on the mask mandate, including frequently asked questions, visit mn.gov/COVID19.