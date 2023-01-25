Laid-off Northshore Mining Co. miners will be receiving extended unemployment benefits.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday signed a bipartisan bill extending unemployment benefits to
Northshore Mining Co. workers and others impacted by an idling of Northshore's iron ore mine in
Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay.
Checks to laid off workers will be processed immediately, Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of
Employment and Economic Development commissioner, said at a news conference.
Benefits would be retroactive.
The signing helps more than 400 Northshore Mining Co. miners and their families, along with
vendors and supplier employees affected by the facility's May 2022 idling.
DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild of Hermantown and DFL Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora authored the
Senate and House versions of the bill.
“Getting this bill to the governor's desk in short order was a top priority to support our Iron Range
economy,” Hauschild said. “These benefits will help the workers keep a roof over their heads and food
on the table as they await the opportunity to get back to work. This is what Minnesota is all about –
taking care of our neighbors and looking after one another so that nobody in our state is left behind.”
“Right now, over 400 workers are facing an uncertain future,” Lislegard said. “This Unemployment
Insurance extension will play a major role in helping these folks get through this difficult time. Today
is about us coming together to demonstrate our commitment to workers, their families, and their
communities in a time of need. I’m grateful to Speaker (Melissa) Hortman and my colleagues for their support to move this bill quickly, and to Gov. Walz for signing this urgent legislation into law.”
Owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. idled the facility, saying it didn't need the iron ore pellets.
The Cleveland-based iron ore and steelmaker also said it disagreed with Mesabi Trust over royalties
that Cleveland-Cliffs pays to Mesabi Trust on ore mined at the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt. Ore from the mine feeds the Northshore Mining Co. processing plant.
Republican Reps Roger Skraba of Ely and Spencer Igo of Wabana Township, along with Republican
Sens Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, are among co-authors.
Following the plant idling, many Northshore miners ran out of their original 26 weeks of
unemployment in late October and early November.
Skraba applauded all those who helped get the legislation approved.
“I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to Gov. Walz for signing this bill into law and to both
Rep. Dave Lislegard and Sen. Grant Hauschild for their support on this important issue,” Skraba
said in a statement. “I am also grateful for Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc, current Babbitt Mayor
Duane Lossing, and former Mayor Andrea Zupancich for being strong advocates for their communities
and pushing hard to make sure we got this done. This was always about doing the right thing for miners
in our area. Moving forward. I will continue to fight for our communities and be a strong friend to the
men and women of labor.”
Cleveland-Cliffs holds its 2022 full-year and fourth quarter earnings call on Feb. 14.