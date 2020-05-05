Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz today issued the following statement in response to the updated 2020 budget forecast:
“Today’s budget outlook confirms what we suspected: COVID-19 will badly damage Minnesota’s economy.
“As I said during my State of the State address, there is a long winter ahead. COVID-19 is upending life as we know it—and our economy will not be spared.
“This will mean shared sacrifice among all of us. Hard decisions will be made.
“But thanks to smart budgeting, Minnesota is in a much better position than other states to weather the storm. We must not undercut what got us there: Investing in our children. Expanding access to health care. Putting Minnesotans first.
“These last few weeks have been difficult, and it’s only going to get harder.
“It is more important than ever that we lead with our values and protect Minnesota’s quality of life.
“Minnesotans will look out for one another. We will help each other back on our feet. We will get through this winter—together—and we will see spring.”