Gov. Tim Walz on Monday said his administration has renewed its challenge of the Enbridge Line 3 project.
His decision came after the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) voted for a third time last month to support constructing the petroleum pipeline across northern Minnesota. The matter had been appealed by the Minnesota Department of Commerce (DOC), first under then-Gov. Mark Dayton and then under Walz.
The governor’s office has not issued a formal statement to explain his decision, but according to Minneapolis-St. Paul media outlets, he said it’s important for the appeal to play out. The courts rejected a past appeal for procedural reasons before arguments were heard.
The replacement of Line 3 is the most studied pipeline project in the history of Minnesota, Enbridge said in a Tuesday statement.
"The DOC’s claims against the project are not supported by evidence or Minnesota law. Both the Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) and MPUC recognized the need to replace Line 3. While the DOC indicates that current efforts to reduce demand for oil are enough to support their claims that replacing Line 3 is not needed, the MPUC’s written order, dated September 5, 2018, begged to differ," Enbridge said. “The Commission agrees with the ALJ that the record lacks sufficient evidence of the extent to which these forces could reduce demand during the forecast period.”
“Jobs for Minnesotans is disappointed by Governor Walz’s decision to continue the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s appeal of the Line 3 Replacement Project’s Certificate of Need. We firmly stand behind the MinnesotaPublic Utilities Commission’s (MPUC) unanimous approval of the Line 3 Replacement Project Certificate of Need, which was just upheld by the MPUC for the second time in the best interest of the state of Minnesota,” the pro-business group said in a news release. “At this point, we are deeply concerned about further delays to this extremely important project, when there is urgency to replace this line to protect the environment and surrounding communities. We strongly encourage Gov. Walz to issue permits in a timely manner to prevent delays to the project while this appeal continues through the courts.”
Enbridge said it believes the courts will reaffirm the MPUC’s process and decisions, contending they were made in accordance with the law based on full and complete evidence developed and presented over years of open and transparent regulatory and environmental review processes.
"Line 3 replacement is needed in order to meet Minnesota’s energy needs. Replacing an aging pipeline with new, modern construction, is the safest and best option for protecting the environment and communities. The project represents a $2.6 billion dollar private investment in Minnesota’s energy infrastructure," Enbridge said.
Enbridge is focused on the process of finalizing the remaining environmental permits needed for construction in cooperation with the Walz Administration.