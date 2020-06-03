Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed an order allowing bars and restaurants to expand outdoor dining to trunk highway right-of-way space, where commercial activity is normally restricted. His action will help provide flexibility for businesses that lack existing outdoor dining space and help improve the public health by allowing more space for distancing in outdoor dining, the governor's office said.
“We are committed to supporting our small businesses through this pandemic,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “This action will help mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 on our bars and restaurants, allow for a little more distance in outdoor dining, and help our beloved neighborhood businesses make ends meet.”
Under the Stay Safe Order, bars and restaurants are allowed to offer outdoor dining with safety precautions in place but remain unable to offer indoor space despite having no evidence it will cause the virus to spread. Although numerous outdoor events have been cancelled, the Stay Safe order was not enforced during recent protest gatherings.