Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced a bipartisan state budget agreement that allows for investments in education, health care, and community prosperity, Walz said in a Monday news release.
“In one of the only divided governments in the country, I am proud that we came together across party lines to put together a budget that will improve the lives of Minnesotans,” Walz said. “While compromise means everyone doesn’t get everything they want, this budget allows for meaningful investments in education, health care, and community prosperity. We set out to show Minnesotans that divided government can work. Now I want to set out to show them we can do it better.”
“The budget agreement represents a wise use of state tax dollars – funding key state priorities while protecting Minnesota taxpayers and Minnesota employers." Minnesota Chamber President Doug Loon said in a prepared statement.." The agreement made important strides in keeping Minnesota affordable to raise families and for businesses to grow jobs."
“Significant negotiating and compromises were made, which is a positive signal that divided government can work and can get good work done. We will continue working closely with the Legislature and governor’s office to finalize key policy items in these bills and to help ensure our business climate is competitive.”
The governor's office released highlights of the accord. Iincluded in the final agreement will be:
1. $59.51 million for Broadband, Agriculture and Housing
• $40 million for broadband in FY20/21 only.
• $4.51 million in FY20/21 and $3.9 million in FY22/23 for agriculture.
• $15 million in FY20/21 and $10 million in FY22/23 for housing.
2. $540 million for E-12 Education
• General education formula increase of two percent and two percent.
• Tribal Contract School Funding $3.536 million in FY20/21 and $4.670 million in FY22/23.
3. $10 million for Economic Development
• $11 million in revenue from unclaimed property in FY20/21 and $22 million in FY22/23.
4. $13.78 million for Environment
• Funding to address chronic wasting disease including funding for Department of Natural Resources and Board of Animal Health.
• Aquatic Invasive Species surcharge of $10.60 to protect our lakes and waterways.
5. - $357.85 million for Health and Human Services
• Increased spending offset by Healthcare Access Fund (HCAF) resources of $270 million in FY20/21 and $514 million in FY22/23 and $142 million from the Premium Security Account in FY20/21.
• All savings need to be substantiated and based on sound assumptions or backed by contingent appropriations.
• No reduction to Department of Health funding in HCAF.
• Creation of Blue Ribbon Council to identify $100 million in savings in FY22/23 and provide recommendations for legislative action. Any savings not implemented by the legislature will be backfilled by a contingent transfer from the budget reserve.
6. $150 million for Higher Education
• No reduction to University of Minnesota funding in HCAF.
7. $125 million for Public Safety
8. $63.37 million for State Government
• $20 million for cyber security funding.
• Funding increase for Minneapolis Employees Retirement Fund (MERF) moved to tax bill. Base for MERF retained in state government target.
9. $93.45 million for Transportation
• Funding for Metro Mobility in FY20 is $23.190 million. Additional $13 million in FY 21 for Metro Mobility contingent upOn closing balance for FY19 exceeding February forecast estimated closing balance.
• $13 million for Deputy Registrar reimbursement.
• $55.67 million for the MnLARS replacement system; and fees for DVS staffing and systems maintenance and operation.
• $20 million for Disaster Assistance Contingency Account appropriation contingent upon closing balance for FY19 exceeding February forecast estimated closing balance.
10. Taxes
• Zero target in tax bill FY20/21 and FY22/23.
• Include $20 million for MERF per biennium.
• Middle class tax cuts of .25 to the second tier rate starting in tax year 2019 and reduction of the CI levy (Senate proposal). House Chair and Commissioner negotiate an equivalent amount of general fund tax expenditures and spending.
11. Bonding
• Debt service for $440 million General Obligation Bonds.
• Debt service for $60 million Housing Infrastructure Bonds.
12. $30.85 million for Vulnerable Adults
Other Agreements
• $491.367 million from the budget reserve in FY22/23.
• No savings that cannot be substantiated.
• 1.8% Health Care Provider Tax effective for gross revenues received after December 31, 2019. No carve out, all categories, no sunset.
• Reinsurance for two additional plan years.
“All Minnesotans deserve affordable, accessible health care. I’m pleased our budget compromise preserves funding for our Health Care Access Fund, ensuring Minnesotans – especially people with low incomes or disabilities – can count on the care they need. This shouldn’t be considered a partisan victory, but rather a basic reflection of our values in this state. In regards to access, quality, and cost, we’ll keep working to improve health care for Minnesotans,” said Rep. Jen Schultz (DFL – Duluth), Chair of the House Long-Term Care Division, issued the following statement: