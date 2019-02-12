The Minnesota Department of Commerce t will continue a Line 3 appeal process begun by the Dayton administration, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday morning The Department of Commerce will petition the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider its decision to grant a certificate of need for the Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Replacement Project, allowing the appeal to move forward.
“When it comes to any project that impacts our environment and our economy, we must follow the process, the law, and the science,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “The Dayton administration’s appeal of the PUC's decision is now a part of this process. By continuing that process, our administration will raise the Department of Commerce’s concerns to the court in hopes of gaining further clarity for all involved. As I often say, projects like these don’t only need a building permit to go forward, they also need a social permit. Our administration has met with groups on all sides of this issue, and Minnesotans deserve clarity."
“The decision to continue the Dayton administration’s appeal will help ensure that Minnesota’s permitting process is clear, thorough, and fair,” added Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As this process goes forward, our Administration will continue meeting with Minnesotans passionate about this issue and engaging in meaningful consultation with affected tribes.”