The administration of Gov. Tim Walz has again blocked plans by Enbridge to make their Line 3 petroleum pipeline safer and more efficient.
After years of review and reconsideration of plans to replace the aging line, the Minnesota Commerce Department seeks to appeal previous decisions by the Public Utilities Commission based on a short term change in petroleum market conditions due to COVID-19.
“It’s disappointing that Gov. Walz’s Department of Commerce continues to attempt to justify activist claims against this project without any substantial evidence,” the American Petroleum Institute said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “It’s past time the Walz administration acknowledged the previous decisions by the MN PUC and realizes the benefits this modern pipeline project could bring to Minnesota. It is disappointing that the Walz Administration has chosen to pursue an argument that has been in front of the MN Public Utilities Commission (PUC) numerous times and failed every time. The appeal filed by the Minnesota Department of Commerce is not supported by evidence or Minnesota law,” said API Vice President of Midstream and Industry Operations Robin Rorick.
The project has undergone six years of review, more than 70 public meetings, numerous comment periods and a 13,500-page Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), API said. PUC Commissioner Valerie Means agrees the project should move forward.
“The commission’s order recognizes this evidence and states the commission relies on long-range forecasts in a certificate-of-need analysis, because evidence of short-term fluctuations in oil markets are not particularly useful in determining the need for a petroleum pipeline,” she said.
Enbridge said the Minnesota Department of Commerce will file an appeal of the MPUC’s order denying reconsideration.
"This appeal is consistent with previous department actions and with the approval process laid out in Minnesota law. The department's appeal will be based on 1) the commission committed legal error because Enbridge didn't introduce, and so the Commission could not evaluate the accuracy of, a long-term demand forecast; and 2) the commission committed legal error by shifting the burden of proof from Enbridge to the Department and others to show that demand for product transmitted by Line 3 would decrease during the forecast period," Enbridge Communications Juli Kellner said in a news release.”
This $2.6 billion private investment will bring 4,200 union construction jobs, provide more than $100 million in tribal employment and business opportunities, and will provide an economic boost to northern Minnesota communities at a time when they are seeing unemployment rates above 20 percent.