Wagner Zaun Architecture Inc. of Duluth is joining LHB, Inc. in a deal structured as an asset purchase designed to strengthen Wagner Zaun's services for a broad range of customers.
Specializing in commercial interior buildouts including office space, restaurants, breweries and custom single-family homes, Wagner Zaun says its talented professionals will add a wider breadth of expertise as they are integrated into LHB’s multi-disciplinary team.
“Joining LHB provides an exciting opportunity for us to accomplish more for our clients,” Doug Zaun, AIA, principal/owner at Wagner Zaun Architecture, said in a company announcement. “We’re looking forward to expanding our work in the commercial, housing and government arenas with the support of LHB’s full-service capabilities while being able to provide enhanced services to our existing clients. Together our collective team will be able to more efficiently design innovative spaces that have a lasting impact on their communities.”
The parties said the asset purchase significantly strengthens LHB’s presence in Duluth through the addition of Wagner Zaun’s architectural experience, extensive portfolio and their emphasis on sustainable cold climate/low energy design. Doug Zaun brings more than 30 years of design expertise in complex commercial projects, including office environments, community gathering spaces, hotels, and restaurants, as well as affordable housing, single-family homes and apartments. By listening to his clients and including them in the design process, he enjoys creating meaningful, innovative, and cost-effective structures. He believes that architecture should not be the product of a single individual but rather an expression of the collective efforts of the client and their architect. Zaun is a registered architect in Minnesota and Wisconsin and graduated from North Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Arts.
Project Architect Elden Lindamood is inspired by learning from others and sharing his own expertise through personal and professional pursuits. With more than 23 years of experience, he specializes in passive solar design and super-insulated construction methods for residential and commercial projects. Elden has presented topics at the Duluth Energy Design Conference and the Midwest Renewable Energy Fair. He has also taught classes for Duluth Community Ed and the Duluth Folk School. Elden received a Bachelor of Architecture and a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Design from North Dakota State University.