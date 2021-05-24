Vue at BlueStone construction nears completion, anticipating August opening

Construction crews at the Vue at BlueStone are on track for a July delivery and have already finished floors 2-5. This includes all flooring, custom cabinetry, and appliances, as well as installing the exterior siding and signs. The Vue at BlueStone team is now completing the rest of the floors, working on common spaces and the exterior terrace.
The building, located at 120 Summit St. in Duluth, is 75% leased for its August 1st opening.
Smart apartment features will give tenants the ability to control access to all entries and check or set the temperature of their unit via an app.
When completed, in July 2021, The Vue at BlueStone will feature 193 brand-new luxury, pet-friendly apartment homes with studio, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans. The apartment homes will feature oversized windows, expansive ceilings, custom wood cabinets, in-home laundry and more. The Vue at BlueStone will also feature a year-round indoor swimming pool, large hot tub, steam rooms, fitness areas, oversized great room, game room with a golf simulator, co-working space, large outdoor lawn terrace, underground heated parking, pet spa and a 5th floor clubroom for entertaining and events, plus so much more included.