Visit Duluth’s new visitor center will officially open Friday, April 22, in a highly visible Canal Park space intended to entice visitors to explore the city. Located at 345 S. Lake Ave, next to Flagship, the space will also showcase works and products by more than 30 local makers.
Partnering with Lake Superior Magazine and Flagship, Visit Duluth has set up a collaborative shop with brochures, maps and information, plus a gift store to introduce locally made products to both residents and visitors.
In an official statement, Daniele Villa, president of sales and operations for Visit Duluth, said, “This is a great new development for our city, in line with the new tourism marketing strategy, which welcomes and encourages visitors to fully appreciate and interact with what Duluth has to offer.”
“This shop blends perfectly with the mission of Lake Superior Magazine: to nurture a love for Lake Superior, its cities and reveal the talents and opportunities along its shores,” said Beth Bily, publisher of the magazine.
Tricia Hobbs, senior economic developer for the city of Duluth, said, “It’s exciting to showcase the new Duluth tourism brand and materials that highlight the people, the pace and the place of our city, in a center that is highly visible for both visitors and locals alike. Plus, the local makers provide visitors to the space with an authentic Duluth experience.”
The shop will be managed by Bekah Rush, a local artisan maker working under the Wonderfully Made brand. She will also coordinate the local artists featured in the gift store.
The center will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday until Memorial Day Weekend, when it will be open with expanded hours.