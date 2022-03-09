Visit Duluth names new president of sales and operations

The Visit Duluth Board of Directors announced Wednesday it has named Daniele Villa as president of sales and operations.n.
Villa has extensive experience in business to business sales, marketing and exhibition center management.
He holds an MBA from the School of Management of the Politecnico di Milano in Italy with a specialization in management, marketing and strategy. His previous leadership roles placed him in Minneapolis, Italy and Dubai (UAE).
“I am excited to work with our seasoned sales team, the City of Duluth and our tourism collaborators to deliver a great customer experience and position Duluth for significant growth in the conventions and sporting events markets. I love Duluth and will do everything I can to help it achieve its full potential as a premier destination,” Villa said in a statement released by Visit Duluth.
Said board chair Karen Pionk, “Visit Duluth is moving forward with Daniele’s fresh energy and sales focus to deliver positive results for our tourism industry. We are very pleased to have Daniele on board.”
Visit Duluth is expected to announce the relocation of a visitor center to the Canal Park area.