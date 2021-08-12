A tourism promotion plan sought by city of Duluth administrators has less to offer than the existing one that has been managed for decades by Visit Duluth, representatives of the destination marketing organization (DMO) argued Thursday.
Earlier this week, Mayor Emily Larson said tourism tax revenue should be allocated to private advertising and promotion agencies in Minneapolis and Sioux Falls rather than Visit Duluth. In recent years, Visit Duluth has received $2.2 million of those dollars to provide promotion, marketing and convention sales. Larson’s new plan will pay $1.8 million to the outside firms for tourism promotion and $400,000 to Visit Duluth, which would promote conventions, sports activities and special events. Some other tourism tax revenue is allocated for other uses including bond repayment for tourism-related structures.
Tourism is a large economic generator for the city. According to Visit Duluth statistics, the city averages 6.7 million annual tourist visitors generating more than $950 million in economic impact for the city. The hospitality industry in the area features more than 5,000 hotel rooms and more than 50 downtown restaurants.
From comments made public so far, local hotels and restaurants, which collect the “tourism tax” from lodging, food and beverages receipts, have favored retaining Visit Duluth. During a Thursday Zoom meeting with Visit Duluth members, President and CEO Anna Tanski and her staff gave examples of the services they provide and why they believe they can offer more than is available from remote advertising/public relations firms. Some group members questioned who will oversee the new firms and develop the city’s promotional message.
“We are not here to be defensive. We’re not trying to be self-preservationists about this. It’s bigger than just the six remaining jobs at Visit Duluth. This is truly about the impact on our industry and our passion to continue serving,” Tanski said.
Core services include marketing Duluth as a destination, developing Duluth’s tourism portfolio, sales and event promotion, and maintaining productive relationships with local and tourism entities, said Visit Duluth Marketing Director Sheri Cosgrove. In that process, Visit Duluth already works with local advertising and public relations firms, photographers and videographers. she and Tanski added.
The mayor’s request for qualifications process eliminated every local ad/pr firm that sought the $1.8 million contract and instead recommended a Minneapolis firm that partners with one from Sioux Falls. The May request brought in 28 applications – 5 from Duluth, 15 were throughout Minnesota and eight were from outside Minnesota. Some local advertising executives have questioned how it’s possible that none of the Duluth firms are qualified, and others in the tourism industry have questioned if the mayor’s office is making a tourism power grab.
On Thursday, Tanski touted Visit Duluth’s longevity in DMO planning and marketing and the institutional knowledge it offers.
“Even through our staffing challenges and reductions throughout COVID and now, what we’re currently facing, we make every, every, every effort to be the local voice,” Tanski said. “At any type of opportunity to recognize and celebrate what’s happening in Duluth, you have someone there who’s eager to promote. We are here to serve this industry. This is about helping to grow the visitor economy.”
The city council and mayor are represented on the group’s board, she noted, as are a diverse collection of other groups and many representatives of the affected hospitality industry.
“We are very, very proud of the fact that we represent local businesses well,” Tanski said, and Visit Duluth does business with many of them, from retailer vendors to Duluth International Airport.
The city has not released a detailed explanation of its new plan, but on Tuesday, Larson said it also calls for the funding of a tourism, arts and culture position through the city, also funded by tourism taxes. Responsibilities will include reviewing annual tourism tax allocation requests and advancing shared goals within the tourism, attractions and public arts communities. Vista Cruises President/CEO Justin Steinbach said it raises questions about who will control Duluth’s tourism message. Part of a Visit Duluth Power Point presentation, he said, implies Larson and Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman will have complete autonomy through Bellmont Partners, the city’s recommended ad/pr provider.
“Without the DMO working together with an agency, that will be the reality with how that process will work,” Tanski said. But she acknowledged many aspects of the city’s plan are unknown and currently, it’s difficult to know exactly how the process will work.
City officials did not solicit input from restaurant industry executives when developing the new tourism plan, said Tony Bronson, president of the Duluth Restaurant Association. He said this has been a troubling practice during more than one mayoral administration, and urged his peers to bring it to the attention of Duluth City Councilors. They will review the plan on Monday.
Although Larson contends she has sought input, Bronson said “I haven’t talked to anybody yet who has had that conversation…It seems this is another instance of City Hall seeming to know better than everybody else,” he said.
Visit Duluth board member Jason Vincent, a principal at The Boat House, labeled the mayor “tone deaf,” contending she doesn’t acknowledge the effort Visit Duluth members make every day to grow and lengthen tourism visits
“That’s what we do every single day,” he said, labeling the mayor’s comments, published Thursday in the Duluth News Tribune, “incredibly disappointing.”
There is no reduction in the growth of tourism visits, Vincent added.
“We have grown and continue to grow audiences and diversify the people who are coming to Duluth. There is no lag in those numbers. They continue to continue to surpass any expectation the city has given us,” he said. “Keep up the good fight.”
City officials declined to comment on the Thursday Visit Duluth session.