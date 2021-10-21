New leadership position to be created
There has been an extension of Visit Duluth's partnership with the city of Duluth to support the tourism and hospitality industry.
The Visit Duluth board has voted to approve a three-year contract to continue providing convention, event and sports sales, along with visitor center services, the group said in a Wednesday news release.
"We look forward to partnering with the city of Duluth and Bellmont Partners, the contracted marketing agency, and are confident that as a team we will continue to drive our industry forward," Visit Duluth said in a prepared statement provided by Board Chair Brianna Vander Heyden.
She said Visit Duluth brings a strong history of leading convention and event sales and high-quality visitor services.
"We are excited to continue and enhance these operations through this new destination marketing structure. We are also pleased that the city is expecting to form a tourism industry advisory committee to garner valuable industry input and insights for destination marketing," the Visit Duluth statement said.
Some final details are yet to be negotiated. Upon final approval of a contract with the city, the Visit Duluth board will post an open leadership position for the revamped Visit Duluth organization, Vander Heyden said. She called it "a new position," adding "The board has engaged the existing staff and welcome their interest in this leadership role.
"While this is a change from the past, we anticipate continued success and remain committed to doing our part to drive a strong tourism economy. We would like to thank our partners, community members, and all of our passionate friends who have supported Visit Duluth throughout this process."