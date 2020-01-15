Viant Crane in Superior will be acquired Barnhart Crane and Rigging Co., which has a significant Midwest footprint, Barnhart has announced.
Memphis-based Barnhart said it will purchase Viant's rental fleet of industrial and carry deck cranes providing up to 22-ton capacity, rough terrain hydraulic cranes of up to 150-ton capacity, lattice boom crawler cranes of up to 330-ton capacity, as well as a fleet of all terrain/truck cranes ranging in capacity from 50 to 350 tons.
Viant Crane, a property of Capstan Corp. in Duluth, provides crane rental, operated crane services and specialty rigging, as well as logistics planning and transport services. With offices in Superior and Mandan, N.D., the company's geographical focus is the Northland and Midwestern United States, where it works in the commercial, energy, petro-chemical and pipeline business sectors, among others.
Barnhart said the acquisition will enhance its presence in the Midwest, where Barnhart already operates branches in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and South Dakota.
"Viant prides themselves on providing clean, professional, job-ready equipment manned by employees who are dedicated to safety, reliability and performance," said David Webster, Barnhart senior vice president of operations. "The company is an excellent fit for Barnhart. Viant's customers will continue to receive the same quality of service as they have in the past with the added benefit of access to Barnhart's national network of locations, specialty tools, and a dedicated engineering department." he said.
"As with other Barnhart acquired companies, Viant will keep its name. The Viant team has built a strong brand that is well-respected in the marketplace. We would like to build on their accomplishments," Webster added.
Founded in 1969, Barnhart has a network of 53 facilities.
"We are honored to have Viant Crane join the Barnhart Crane Organization. They are an incredible company with a remarkable range of capabilities that will only increase the service Viant has been providing to our region," said Capstan Chairman and CEO Todd Johnson. "Viant’s skilled and dedicated team and late model diversified fleet will be a wonderful compliment to the Barnhart organization. Viant’s customers will be pleased with the increase in services and capabilities derived from this acquisition."
Other area Capstan properties include the AtWater Group, Fraser Shipyards Inc., Lake Assault Boats and Northern Engineering. In 2016, Capstan closed RJS Construction Group, a 59-year-old Superior-based construction company.