Veteran Superior broadcaster Lew Martin dies at 102

Lew Martin, 102, one of the Twin Ports’ pioneer broadcasters, died Sunday at age 102.
He entered the radio business at WEBC-AM then, in 1938, moved to Eau Claire to join WEAU. In 1939 he was offered a position in a larger radio market in St. Paul at radio station WMIN, according to his obituary.
A few years later, he was hired as an announcer for WDSM radio in Superior, where his career expanded to include television at WDSM in Duluth. He became the anchor on WDSM for 16 years. Interviews conducted during his career included Sen. Hubert Humphrey, Duke Ellington, Bronko Nagurski and the Dionne Quintruplets (from Canada), who christened five warships built in 1943 in Butler Shipyards in Superior. In 1948, Martin rode on a passenger Soo Line train from Spooner to Superior as part of President Harry Truman’s Whistle Stops tours. He also interviewed President John F. Kennedy and Major Richard Ira Bong from Poplar, who flew his P-38 plane in WWII. He was America’s “ace of aces.”
Martin retired from WDSM Channel 6 in 1985. He then teamed up with Jack McKenna and started Radio Superior – a Wisconsin Public Radio project involving Superior Telegram archives. The show focuses on The Great Depression and WWII. It is still on KUWS early Friday evenings.
He was also on the Douglas County Board for 12 years starting in 1974. He was a volunteer at the Superior Senior Center. For 26 years, he served on the Northwest Wisconsin Concentrated Employment Program as a board member and retired from that position in 2016.