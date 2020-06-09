Verso to idle Duluth paper mill

The Duluth paper mill owned by Verso Corp. will be idled indefinitely, along with another Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids (NYSE: VRS), the firm announced.
It decision was made to “offset unprecedented market decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to reposition the company for future success,” Verso said in an announcement posted on its web site.
Much of the paper made by Verso’s Duluth mill is used for retail print advertising such as newspaper inserts. With so many stores fully or partially closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and consumers told to stay at home, advertising demand declined in tandem with retail demand.
According to Fastmarkets RISI, North American printing and writing demand fell by 38% year-over-year in April, and operating rates are expected to drop well below 70% during the second quarter.
"It is critical that we maintain a healthy balance sheet and focus on cash flow, while balancing our supply of products and our customers' demand," said Verso President and Chief Executive Officer Adam St. John. "We expect the idling of these facilities to improve our free cash flow. The sell through of inventory is expected to offset the cash costs of idling the mills."
Verso expects to idle the Duluth mill by the end of June and the Wisconsin Rapids mill by the end of July, resulting in the layoff of approximately 1,000 employees. Verso said its future options include restarting the mills, selling them or closing them permanently.
Late in April, UPM Blandin of Grand Rapids announced a temporary closure, also citing impacts related to COVID-19. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Sappi in Cloquet has instituted temporary rotating layoffs.
Beyond the temporaty impact of idling paper mills, “The ripple effects are very concerning,” said Mike Birkeland, executive vice president of Minnesota Forest Industries (MFI) and the Minnesota Timber Producers Association (TPA).
“It creates problems for suppliers – the loggers who provide wood to the mills. They’re going to have to make adjustments,” he said, adding, “What we’ve seen is that loggers are very resilient.”
Minnesota’s forest products industry employs 30,000 people and has a $1.8 billion annual payroll. Nationwide, the payroll is $9.1 billion each year.
“This sort of news is certainly discouraging,” Birkeland said. “We’re still a region that’s dependent on natural resource-based industries. When issues like this arise that are beyond our control, it certainly has impacts.”
The pandemic has also affected other large local companies including AAR, which has closed its Duluth aircraft maintenance base, and Essentia Health, which has laid off 900 employees system-wide.