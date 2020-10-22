Vermillion Gold Inc., a Minneapolis-based minerals exploration company, is looking for gold within the Iron Range's Vermilion Horn.
The Vermilion Horn is part of the Biwabik Iron Formation near Virginia and Gilbert that's shaped like a horn.
“The Virginia Horn has always been interesting,” said Kate Lehmann, Vermillion Gold president and chief financial officer. “We've done some drilling there off and on and there's also been some legacy drilling that's been done there. There's some promising signs of gold.”
Vermillion Gold has been exploring in the same area since 2007. In a plan filed Oct. 16 with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Vermillion Gold plans to continue its exploration for metallic minerals on state-leased land and private land in Sections 14, 15, 16 and 22 in an area between Virginia and Gilbert on both sides of Highway 135.
According to the DNR, Vermillion Gold would collect soil samples on uplands on-foot and using hand tools where motorized vehicles are not supported and accessible. Geological features would also be mapped. Wetland would not be sampled.
Vermillion Gold would access leased lands via current public and forest roads along with other existing access routes. No new trails or site clearance are proposed.
“What we're looking for are signs of gold that are present in the surface soil and in glacial till,” Lehmann said. “It's a lot of detective work.”
Vermillion Gold hopes to begin exploration at the site later this month, she said. With DNR approval, exploration would occur intermittently through Oct. 31, 2021.
According to Vermillion Gold, the Virginia Horn is under-explored and an excellent target for the discovery and development of an economic gold deposit.
In 2009-2010, Vermillion Gold completed nine drills holes in the Virginia Horn with reported wide zones of gold mineralization.
“It continues to be interesting,” Lehmann said of the Virginia Horn. “And the higher gold prices continue to make it interesting.”