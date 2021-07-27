The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s School of Business and Economics (SBE) has established a new Advisory Council to advise and advocate for SBE, its programs and students. The group of highly experienced and successful business leaders will share their expertise and connections to help ensure SBE’s programs optimally prepare students to meet workforce needs and exceed employer expectations. They will also help identify and secure opportunities for UWS students.
Drawn from a wide range of business professions, the initial members of the council include:
- Paul Buckley, Senior Vice President at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
- Kate Ferguson, Director of Trade & Business Development at Duluth Seaway Port Authority
- Jeremy Egnash, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at National Bank of Commerce
- Chris Johnson, Vice President of Strategy & Finance at St. Luke’s
- Sue Ross, Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer at maurices
- Rob Sandstrom, President at Superior Water, Light & Power
- Tom Sega, President and CEO at Duluth Pack
- Ron Wirtz, Regional Outreach Director at Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis
“Once a Yellowjacket, always a Yellowjacket. That’s why I chose to serve on the UWS School of Business and Economics Advisory Council,” said Kate Ferguson, director of trade & business development at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and new advisory council member. “I strive to be continually engaged with UW-Superior, its faculty and its students, to help foster students’ intellectual growth and career preparation and strengthen programs and enrollment at the UWS School of Business and Economics. I look forward to serving on the School of Business and Economics Advisory Council, and see it as another way to give back to my alma mater and make a difference in the future of the professional workforce in my community.”
UW-Superior’s School of Business and Economics offers programs in: accounting, business administration, data science, economics, finance, health and wellness management, international business, management, marketing, supply chain management, sustainable management, and transportation and logistics management.