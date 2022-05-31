Utilities continue to repair storm damage

Minnesota Power crews have made significant progress since Monday’s severe storms, restoring power to more than half of the customers affected by the severe thunderstorms that caused extensive damage across the company’s service area, the utility said.
Standby crews worked through the night to restore service for nearly 4,900 Lake Country Power members by early this morning, June 1. Rested line crews reported back to work at 7:00 a.m. and are working to repair 195 remaining outages for more than 2,700 members. They will work continuously until 11:00 p.m. tonight and then standby crews will work overnight again.
At the height of the storms Monday evening, about 17,000 Minnesota Power customers were without power. By Tuesday at 4 p.m., the number of customers without power had been reduced to about 6,000 as crews make repairs, with significant progress in the Sandstone and Hinckley areas.
The worst of the damage is in the area from Little Falls north to Coleraine and from Eagle Bend east to the Crosby area.
Some customers in the hardest-hit areas, including Eagle Bend, the Crosby-Deerwood area and the Gull Lake-Nisswa area, may still experience a multiday outage. Power restoration in this situation is a phased approach. Public safety and critical infrastructure are the first priorities. Crews begin with the larger transmission lines, move to the primary distribution lines, then move into neighborhoods to repair individual services, where some individual customers may be the last to have their power restored.
All available Minnesota Power line crews are in the field working 16-hour days, with support staff working 20-hour days.
The crews are encountering multiple power lines, power poles and trees down in many areas. The storm damaged transmission lines, substations and distribution lines in the hardest-hit areas. In addition, high winds and rain were hampering the response on Tuesday, and the high winds were causing new outages in some areas.
Some customers who have damage to their electric service meter and mast will need to contact an electrical contractor for repairs before Minnesota Power can restore power to the residence.
For the latest outage information, customers are encouraged to visit the Minnesota Power Outage Center at http://www.mnpower.com/OutageCenter, and download the Minnesota Power mobile app for smartphones and tablets at https://www.mnpower.com/MobileApp. Customers also can follow Minnesota Power on Facebook and
The work is being challenged by wet grounds and terrible access from fallen trees. Many entry points require walk-in access only to climb poles and make repairs. Four more broken poles were found this morning in the Cohasset area which will require a full day to rebuild this section of line. The Mountain Iron service area found five more broken poles to repair.
Lake Country said more than 20 broken poles have been reported in the Cohasset service area from the Memorial Day storm, which exceeds the number of broken poles in all of 2021.
Because of these challenges, Lake Country Power expects some outages will continue through Thursday, the utility said in a news release.
Crews from Kettle River and Lake States Construction are assisting in the Cohasset service area, which endured the most damages from the holiday storm. Work continues in the northern region of the co-op’s service area, as well.
The cooperative is working with 51 lineworkers, two tree crews, and 12 – 15 additional personnel contracted from Lake States Construction. Lake Country Power is keeping personnel working around the clock.
The co-op reminds everyone to stay away from downed power lines.
Members may call the cooperative at 1-800-421-9959 to report an outage, or visit the Outage Center online at www.lakecountrypower.coopor http://outage.lcp.coop for an outage status.