United Steelworkers (USW) officials say bargaining committee members are heading back to their home areas as the union and United States Steel Corp. were at an impasse in efforts to reach a new labor contract agreement
“Even though our bargaining committee worked very hard to reach a fair contract, we are very far apart,” the USW said in a bargaining update Wednesday evening. “We've agreed to extend our contract. Either party (USW or USS) has to give 48 hours notice to terminate the extension. Our bargaining committee is headed home to update you and answer questions. USS is not even in the same ballpark with their offer and they need to hear from all of us. We deserve a FAIR deal!”
Steelworkers are to continue reporting to work, according to the USW.
United States Steel and USW officials have been meeting in Pittsburgh since July to negotiate a new labor contract.
The existing labor contract expired at 12:01 a.m. today.
Steelworkers for now will continue working under the extension of the existing labor contract, according to the USW.
A new agreement would cover USW-represented employees at U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Keetac in Keewatin and the company's steelmaking operations across the country.
About 1,550 USW members work at the two Iron Range taconite plants.
U.S. Steel on Tuesday presented an updated proposal to the USW which it said responded to USW requests and achieves common goals.
The proposal included a 13.6 percent base wage increase over a four-year contract term; a $7,000 per-employee appreciation bonus; no changes to its uncapped profit sharing plan; and $1 billion in capital investments at USW-represented U.S. Steel facilities over the term of the contract.
U.S. Steel said it's invested $5.3 billion at its USW-represented facilities over the past five years.
The Pittsburgh-based iron and steelmaker recently announced a $150 million investment for a DR-grade pellet system at Keetac.
Both sides say they will continue talking.