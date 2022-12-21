United Steelworkers (USW) have ratified a new four-year labor contract with United States Steel Corp.
USW officials and U.S. Steel announced ratification Tuesday afternoon after USW member votes were
counted in Pittsburgh.
The new labor agreement covers about 11,000 United Steelworkers (USW) members at U.S. Steel's
domestic flat-rolled, iron ore mining, and applicable tubular operations across the nation.
Included are more than 1,500 USW members at U.S. Steel's two Iron Range taconite plants, Minntac
Mine and Keetac in Keewatin. The two plants produce iron ore pellets, the feed used to make steel in blast furnaces. Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
The agreement offers increased safety and security for USW members, according to USW officials.
“With the new contract ratified, union members will be safer at work and our jobs and benefits more
secure than they have been in the past,” said Michael Millsap, USW District 7 director, who chaired the
negotiations with U.S. Steel. “Our continued solidarity will ensure that we keep the tradition of
steelmaking alive in our communities for another generation of Steelworkers.”
The contract includes a $4,000 lump sum Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus, more than 21
percent in base wage increases over the contract term, uncapped profit sharing, one floating holiday, 12 days of paid time off for victims of domestic violence, two weeks of paid parental leave, and an
increase in contributions to the Steelworkers Pension Trust.
U.S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said the agreement balances the needs
of all stakeholders.
“We are pleased to have reached these agreements with our USW-represented employees,” said Burritt.
“The new agreements balance the needs of our employees, customers, stockholders, and other
stakeholders. We will continue to work together in implementing our Best for All strategy and
transforming the future of steel through strategic investments in innovation, sustainability, operational
excellence and the communities in which we operate.”
Contract negotiations between the two sides began in July and dragged on until a tentative agreement
was reached in November.
USW International President Tom Conway said members stayed united as a negotiating team continued to work.
“We fought back against the company's schemes to weaken our contract and change our benefits,”
Conway said in a statement. “As a result, our members have won major economic and contract
language improvements that will improve the standard of living of USW members and their families.”
The new labor contract agreements are retroactive to Sept. 1.
The new contracts expire Sept. 1, 2026.
With ratification of the deal, about 3,000 USW members who work at five northeastern taconite plants operated by U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., are now working under new labor contracts.