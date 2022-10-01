U.S. Steel files unfair labor practice complaint with National Labor Relations Board
It's a big week ahead in northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry.
United Steelworkers (USW) leaders from two Iron Range taconite plants return to Pittsburgh to
resume labor contract negotiations with United States Steel Corp. USW Local 1938 President Steve Bonach at Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and USW Local 2660
President Jake Friend at Keetac in Keewatin say they're flying out Wednesday as the USW and United
States Steel try to reach a new labor contract agreement covering about 1,500 workers at the two
taconite plants and other USW-represented U.S. Steel facilities across the nation. Negotiations are expected to resume Thursday.
Labor contract negotiations began in July between the USW and United States Steel, but so far have
failed to reach an agreement. USW members at U.S. Steel plants have been working under a contract extension since Sept.1. Meanwhile, U.S. Steel has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board.
David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer, said in a communication to USW members that as of 11 a.m., Sept. 27, U.S. Steel had not received a response to the company's Aug. 30
contract proposal.
“We are committed to bargaining in good faith,” Burritt said in the communication. “Any suggestion
otherwise is patently false. We want to reach a mutually-agreeable contract. But we need the USW to
come to the table with us. We've communicated with the union and expressed our desire for a response.
But so far, we haven't received one. That's why we filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the
National Labor Relations Board against the USW yesterday. We remain optimistic that if we work
together, we can reach an agreement that is best for all.”
USW International officials say the most recent U.S. Steel proposal was a “smack in the face.”
“USS has our proposal, and it was USS who said that we were too far apart and they could not
respond,” the USW International said to members and the media. “We've made it clear we're available
to meet and bargain fairly. Instead of wasting time and money on a lame and campaign and legal
maneuvering, USS should be like its competitor and come to the bargaining table without benefit
concessions and with an economic proposal that rewards its employees for their value and sacrifices.”
USW officials have said they want a contract with U.S. Steel that mirrors labor agreements made
between the USW and Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.
Two other large events are scheduled on the Iron Range this week around the labor talks.
U.S. Steel on Wednesday holds an RSVP event at Keetac, celebrating development of an approximate
$150 million DR-grade pellet system at the facility.
DR-grade pellets produced at the plant will help provide feed to U.S. Steel's growing fleet of electric
arc furnaces.
At 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, a rally in downtown Virginia is scheduled in support of steelworkers at
the two Iron Range U.S. Steel taconite plants.