Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Rain and snow melt may lead to flooding..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Rain and snow melt may lead to flooding.