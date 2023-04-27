United States Steel Corp. reported adjusted 2023 first quarter net earnings of $195 million, a drop of $711 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted net earnings in the first quarter of 2022 were $910 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $472 million compared to $1.353 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
Total steel shipments rose to 3.951 million tons from 3.692 million tons in the first quarter of 2022.
“We delivered another strong quarter,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said in a earnings news release. “Each of our operating segments exceeded expectations. We generated positive investable free cash flow of $25 million before supporting $582 million of high return strategic capital expenditures and continued direct returns in the quarter.”
The Pittsburgh-based iron and steel producer is constructing a $150 million DR-grade pellet facility at its Keetac taconite plant in Keewatin, Minn. On Minnesota's Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns and operates Keetac and Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron. Minntac Mine is North America's a largest taconite plant. U.S. Steel is also minority owner in Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and Chisholm.
Net sales in the first quarter were $4.470 billion compared to $5.234 billion in the first quarter 2022. Burritt said the company expects second quarter results to be stronger with higher steel prices.
“In spite of inflationary pressures, we are pleased to report our strategic projects are on-track to meet or improve upon key milestones each quarter and deliver returns well above our weighted average cost of capital,” Burritt said. “We've begun cold commissioning critical components of our of new non-grain oriented electrical steel line at Big River Steel to produce the first coil as planned later this summer. Big River 2, our new mini mill with even more capabilities, and our new galvanize/GALVALUME line remain on track for 2024. Together, with our current Big River Steel footprint, we are creating the next generation of sustainable mini mill steelmaking in the U.S. and transforming our business model to generate more consistent cash flow to continue capability building and higher returns for our investors.”
Combining its mini mill operations with its traditional integrated operations, U.S. Steel calls the combination its “Best for All” strategy.