United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported third quarter 2022 net earnings of $490 million, or $1.85 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the third quarter 2022 was $516 million, or $1.95 per diluted share and excluded the impact of restructuring and other one-time items detailed in the reconciliation of adjusted net earnings table.
That compares with the USS all-time best record third quarter 2021 net earnings of $2.002 billion, or $6.97 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the third quarter 2021 was $1.638 billion, or $5.70 per diluted share and excluded the impact of one-time items detailed in the reconciliation of adjusted net earnings table.
Commenting on performance, U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said, “We delivered another solid quarter and are on pace for our second-best financial year ever and a third consecutive year of record safety performance. Continued profitability and prudent working capital management resulted in healthy free cash flow that supported our strategic initiatives. Our assets are running well to deliver high-quality steel, safely and reliably to our customers.
“Demand headwinds persisted through the third quarter. Across our integrated steelmaking mills, we responded quickly with footprint actions aligning supply with the current flat-rolled order book. The impact of these headwinds in our Mini Mill and U. S. Steel Europe segments were worsened by temporarily higher than normal raw material expenses in the quarter, as we worked through inventories built in response to the Ukrainian conflict. While we expect to work through these costlier raw materials through year-end, we remain focused on the opportunity to in-source Mini Mill metallics as a competitive cost advantage. Results for U. S. Steel Europe were also negatively impacted by escalating energy costs, which we expect will also remain high. Our Tubular segment continued to deliver sequential improvements, reliably serving strong demand in domestic energy end markets.”