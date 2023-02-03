United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported fourth quarter 2022 net earnings of $174 million, or 68 cents per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $226 million, or 87 cents per diluted share and excluded the impact of a one-time signing bonus related to the United Steelworkers labor agreement and other one-time items.
That compares with fourth quarter 2021 net earnings of $1.07 billion, or $3.75 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2021 was $1.43 billion, or $5.01 per diluted share.
Full-year 2022 net earnings was $2.52 billion, or $9.16 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $2.74 billion, or $9.95 per diluted share and excluded the impact of asset impairments related to the permanent idling of the iron making process at the company's Great Lakes Works, the impact of a one-time signing bonus related to the United Steelworkers labor agreement, and other one-time items detailed in the reconciliation of adjusted net earnings table.
That compares with full-year 2021 net earnings of $4.17 billion, or $14.88 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for 2021 were $4.40 billion, or $15.69 per diluted share.
“2022 was another exceptional year for U. S. Steel, marking our second-best financial performance in the company’s history,” U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said in a news release. “Our fourth quarter results exceeded our guidance expectations thanks to the combined efforts of our domestic steelmaking operations and tubular segment. This includes positive EBITDA in December at our mini mill segment, reflecting improving momentum through year-end while continuing to work through higher priced raw materials purchased earlier in 2022. Each of our operating segments contributed meaningfully to 2022’s success, while delivering record safety performance and strong operational excellence, quality, and reliability for our customers.”
He said the company, owner of the Minntac and Keetac taconite operations on the Iron Range, is well-positioned for 2023.
“Our record cash and liquidity support a balanced capital allocation approach. We returned approximately $900 million to stockholders in 2022 and plan to continue rewarding stockholders in 2023 while investing in the business. We are already delivering on strategic commitments, including the Gary Works pig iron machine that was commissioned ahead of schedule and on-budget. Later this year, our non-grain oriented electrical steel line at Big River Steel will begin producing advanced steel grades to meet the growing electric vehicle demand. 2023 is a pivotal year in our strategy and we look forward to demonstrating continued progress towards our Best for All future.”