US Steel celebrates advanced metallics strategy

Keetac $150 million DR-grade pellet system under construction
An Iron Range taconite plant that's long been known as a “swing” operation is now swinging for the fences.
United States Steel Corp. Wednesday in Keewatin celebrated development of an approximate $150 million DR-grade pellet production system at its Keetac taconite plant.
The system holds promise to turn a taconite plant that's often been idled into a plant that U.S. Steel depends on as it advances its metallics strategy.
David Burritt, USS president and chief executive officer, said the DR-grade system will help the company reduce its carbon footprint and secure jobs at the taconite plant.
U.S. Steel already has the most technologically advanced mini mill in the country with its Big River Steel Works in Arkansas and the best steel finishing lines in the nation, Burritt said.
Its Minnesota Ore Operation taconite plants on the Iron Range are a huge plus, he said.
“Do you know what our best competitive advantage is?” Burritt said. “It's not so much a secret anymore. It's our mine. It's our metallics. It's what we're doing here. This is the competitive advantage because when you turn green you know you have to electrify. You know you have to get more renewables.”
Construction on the DR-grade system is underway. Footings for the system are installed, said Travis Kolari, U.S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations plant manager. DR-grade pellet production is projected to begin early in 2024, he noted.
Lukas Klemke, who also carries the title of U.S. Steel Minnesota Ore Operations plant manager, said the system will help stabilize operations at the taconite plant.
“Today is an especially exciting day for Keetac with the investment in DR,” Klemke said. “It's invigorating to see the resilience of our Keetac team. This team has been through so many ups and downs through the years and this investment is a reward for their dedication, their commitment and their hard work. It helps ensure the stability of Keetac well into the future.”
Keewatin Mayor Michael LaBine, a former miner at the taconite plant, said U.S. Steel has been a good community partner.
“It's going to give us more security,” LaBine said of the DR-grade pellet production. “They have a really good relationship with the city of Keewatin and have been a good partner. They give a lot to the community.”
The company donated 42 acres of land for a new Nashwauk-Keewatin High School, invested $350,000 for the new Rock Ridge High School between Eveleth and Virginia and are the biggest contributors to the Minnesota Permanent School Fund, which helps students in schools across the state.
Production of DR-grade pellets is a major step forward for Keetac and U.S. Steel.
The pellets are a higher-quality compared to traditional iron ore pellets, containing less silica (waste).
DR-grade pellets can be used to make direct-reduced iron (DRI)/hot-briquetted iron (HBI). DRI and HBI are fed into electric arc furnaces to make steel.
U.S. Steel is moving toward increasing its self-sufficiency for its electric arc furnace metallics, according to the company.
Post-2024, the company plans to produce 40 percent of its electric arc furnace metallics needs internally. Currently, ten percent of the company's electric arc furnace metallics are sourced internally.
Keetac has for years been known on the Iron Range as a “swing” operation, often idled when the steel and iron ore industry goes into a downturn. It was idled in 2015, 2018 and 2020.
The DR-grade system means Keetac will be producing a new higher-value product in addition to the option to produce traditional iron ore pellets.
St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich, whose district includes part of Keetac, said the DR-grade system holds promise for increased stability at the taconite plant.
“I think it's a fantastic development,” Jugovich said. “Any time a company can come in and make this kind of investment it benefits the entire area and the state.”
Ryan Sistad, Better In Our Backyard executive director, said the DR-grade investment is significant.
“I think it's huge,” Sistad said. “Any time you can create good-paying jobs in northeastern Minnesota is good. It's investing in our region and our workforce. In a perfect world, you would want to see PolyMet, a project developer for Essar and more projects.”
Doug Loon, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer, was on the Iron Range for a leadership program in Grand Rapids.
“The diversity of our state's economy is one of our greatest assets,” Loon said. “As the president and CEO of the chamber and also the state's manufacturing trade association, we're so pleased to see U.S. Steel at this level of investment to make sure the future is bright for this industry, for this region and for our country. In many ways, this project stands at the crossroads of two of Minnesota's greatest assets. One is the safe access and extraction of critical natural resources and the deployment of technology to do it safely and efficiently.”
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz thanked U.S. Steel for its investment and applauded workers at the taconite plant. Walz was on the Iron Range and in the Duluth area touring manufacturing facilities with about a dozen state commissioners.
“These are the jobs that allow you to make the choice to live where you want to live with your family,” Walz said. “To enjoy the activities you want to live. Without the jobs and without the investments, we don't have that capacity.”
The taconite plant in 1967 began operations under ownership of National Steel Corp. as National Steel Pellet Co. In 2003, U.S. Steel acquired the facility as part of a National Steel Corp. bankruptcy.
U.S. Steel also owns Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, North America's largest taconite plant.