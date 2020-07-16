Second quarter net income for US Bancorp was $689 million, which was 62.2 percent lower than the $.18 billion for the second quarter of 2019, and 41.2 percent lower than the $1.171 billion for the first quarter of 2020. The decrease in net income year-over-year was attributed to an increase in the provision for credit losses driven by deteriorating economic conditions caused by the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies.
Return on average assets was 0.51% and return on average common equity 5.3%.
“Our second quarter earnings results were reflective of a more challenging economic environment than we have seen in some time. However, our diversified business mix generated healthy fee revenue growth, expenses were essentially flat, and capital and liquidity positions ended the quarter in a strong position.” Andy Cecere, chairman, president and CEO, said in the report.
U.S. Bank announced several initiatives to bridge social and economic gaps and enhance opportunity for people of color, including providing $100 million annually in additional capital to African-American owned and led businesses or organizations, as well as establishing a $15 million fund to award community grants dedicated to addressing systemic economic and racial inequities in small business, affordable housing and workplace development for people of color.
“Sadly, recent tragic events and related civil unrest hit close to home here in Minneapolis and this tragedy has galvanized our entire company and prompted us to double down on our efforts to address social injustice and create opportunities that bridge gaps in our communities and help people achieve their potential,” Cecera said. “While there is a long way to go, I am confident in our ability to drive change, make a difference and create value for all our constituents. I want to thank our employees for the hard work they do every day and the resiliency they have shown, in particular over these past few months.”