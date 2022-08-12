In a turnout exceeding the most recent presidential primaries at the Two Harbors city polling place according to election judges, citizens of that town voted overwhelmingly to remove Chris Swanson from his second term as mayor.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, 1,149 “yes” votes were cast to the question “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?” that made up 86% of the votes, with a remaining 180 “no” votes. The Secretary of State website documented 2,215 registered voters in Two Harbors as of 7:00 a.m. that day.
If the votes are deemed official, this would be the first successful recall of any mayor in the state of Minnesota, a process that began over seven months ago and prevailed through lawsuits brought against the Resign/Recall group and the city.
When the polling place at the Two Harbors community center closed at 8:00 p.m. last Tuesday, the business of tabulating ballots went into a measured, but high-energy pace. Members of the press, representing the Lake County Press, KTwH Community Radio, KBJR-TV and the Duluth News Tribune were on hand as observers to the process, as well as members of the Resign/Recall group.
At the polling place Wards 1 and 2 unofficial count was 476 “yes," and 83 “no." Combined unofficial votes for Wards 3 and 4 were 555 “yes," and 83 “no." The balance was absentee ballots that were cast early.
Todd Ronning, member of the Resign/Recall group, was present as the first unofficial count of votes was announced. Ronning responded to the totals indicating that Swanson would be recalled by saying, “We just couldn’t be happier with the numbers we are seeing here tonight; our group and our whole community has had a lot invested in the whole campaign.”
Following the previous Monday’s city council meeting, one that Swanson arrived to late, he told the Lake County Press that he would not be available for comment after the election. Swanson further stated to the Press on Monday that he felt the whole recall process had been unfair.
According to the city’s charter the council president, Ben Redden, will assume mayoral duties until a special election is held. A newly elected mayor will fulfill the remainder of Swanson’s term which will end in 2025.
Two contested council member seats were on the same ballot, with Uriah Hefter taking nearly half of the votes for the Ward 1 seat, and Miles Woodruff (incumbent) remaining in the running for the November elections. In the three-way councilor-at-large race incumbent Jackie Rennwald was left behind, with newcomers Katelyn Cobbs and Mike Kassell advancing to compete for that seat in the fall election.
Canvassing of the city election results will occur on Friday, August 12th. Election results are not official until they have been reviewed and certified by a canvassing board.