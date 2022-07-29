United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) reported second quarter 2022 net earnings of $978 million, or $3.42 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $1.1 billion, or $3.86 per diluted share.
This compares to second quarter 2021 net earnings of $1.012 billion, or $3.53 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2021 was $1.050 billion, or $3.67 per diluted share.
“Our record-best second quarter was driven by strong performance across our diverse operating segments,” commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “As we continue to demonstrate the execution of our strategy, it is timely to reflect upon just how much progress we’ve made over the past twelve months, exhibiting continued record safety performance, generating nearly $6.7 billion of adjusted EBITDA and over $4 billion of free cash flow, building over $3 billion of cash, and returning nearly $850 million to stockholders, including July's buyback activity.”
“The bold decisions we have made to invest in our competitive advantages make us a stronger business that creates enduring value for our stockholders through the cycle. The well-timed acquisition of Big River Steel created a best-in-class sustainable Mini Mill segment representing nearly 30% of U. S. Steel’s domestic flat-rolled steel EBITDA over the past twelve months. We invested in state-of-the-art electric arc furnace steelmaking through challenging energy dynamics and our Tubular segment is now profitably serving the resurging oil and gas markets. Our revitalized integrated operations are benefiting from our diverse end-market exposure and value-focused commercial strategy that leverages our deep customer relationships and lowest-cost iron ore capabilities to produce profitable steel solutions," he added.
During the second quarter 2022, the Company repurchased $400 million of its common stock. Third quarter 2022 to date, the Company has repurchased $127 million, exhausting the remaining portion of the $500 million share repurchase program announced in January 2022. The Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program to commence in the third quarter 2022 under which the Company’s outstanding common stock may be repurchased from time to time at the discretion of management.