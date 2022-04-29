The National Federation of Independent Business in Minnesota announced the Minnesota Legislature reaching a deal on the Unemployment Insurance repayment bill, something that NFIB MN has advocated for on behalf of its small employers for the last year.
Minnesota has been stalled for months – resulting in increased debt and taxes for small business owners, many of whom are struggling to recover from the pandemic. Since the Senate passed the relief package in February, small businesses have paid $50,000 per day in additional federal interest on the debt.
Thursday’s compromise provides relief to over 150,000 small businesses across the state.
“This is a huge win for small business owners across Minnesota. The UI repayment deal stops higher payroll taxes this year and avoids a decade or more of higher unemployment insurance taxes. Main Street businesses who are facing mounting economic headwinds will start saving money almost immediately. NFIB Minnesota members are thankful that the legislature finally came together to secure a deal that will make a big difference for struggling mom-and-pop shops across the state,” said John Reynolds, NIFB's Minnesota director.