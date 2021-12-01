The Duluth Superior Area Educational Television Corporation, a public media organization known as WDSE•WRPT based in Duluth, and the University of Minnesota Duluth have finalized their agreement for WDSE•WRPT to purchase UMD's radio station, KUMD 103.3 FM.
As of Dec. 1, the station will be known as “The North 103.3 FM." The station’s call letters will become WDSE, while the frequency will remain 103.3 FM. There will be no immediate changes to the station’s programming and format, the station said in an official statement today, and current staff will remain in place. Opportunities for UMD students to be involved at the station will continue, including both on-air and behind-the-scenes work, and will be expanded into television as well.
“We are delighted to bring The North 103.3 FM into the WDSE family,” said Patricia Mester, President and General Manager of WDSE•WRPT, in the statement. “WDSE’s work is centered on the arts, health and wellbeing, our natural world, civic engagement, and history and storytelling. We are known as the region’s storytellers and, through our combined organizations, we see this as an opportunity for deeper connections to tell even more compelling stories that reflect our diverse and unique communities. Together we will provide our region a complete, trusted public media experience, unique to any other media offering in the Northland.”
“Through this sale, we’re preserving local public radio in Duluth. With the enhancements offered by WDSE, student participation and quality listener experiences carry forward," said University of Minnesota-Duluth Chancellor Lendley Black.
