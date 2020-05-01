Coronavirus has led to the cancellation of a $70 million construction project in Duluth, according to a Thursday story in the publication Finance and Commerce.
The University of Minnesota is delaying the dining and housing project at UMD because of the pandemic, though most other projects are moving along as planned, the Twin Cities business publication reported.
Finance & Commerce reported last June that construction was expected to start in May and wrap up in August 2021. The project includes 350 new student beds and a separate 300-seat dining facility. Existing housing facilities on the campus are at or over capacity, school officials say.
"Given the uncertainty in the construction job market, supply chains and costs, we determined that it is best to postpone our Residence Hall and Dining Hall projects that were scheduled to start this spring. Design on the projects is completed," UMD Marketing and Public Relations Director Lynne Williams said in a prepared statement.