Ulland sets retirement date as IKONICS president, CEO

IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) announced that Chairman, CEO and President William C. Ulland –has notified the Board of Directors he intends to retire from his positions as president and CEO at the end of 2019.
In a news release, Ulland said he will continue to serve as president and CEO until such time as a successor has been named. Following his retirement, Ulland will continue to serve as board chairman.
“It has been my privilege to serve as CEO of IKONICS for more than 19 years. What makes IKONICS work are the fine, dedicated people that it has been my pleasure to work with for these nearly 20 years. Their commitment, creativity and cooperative approach is a key ingredient in our success, for not only do we blend our technology platforms but we also have a sharing culture of cooperation and striving for a common goal.”