United States Steel Corp. and United Steelworkers have reached tentative agreement on a new labor contract.
A four-year deal between the two sides was unanimously approved by a United Steelworker (USW) bargaining committee Tuesday in Pittsburgh. If ratified by about 13,000 USW members at U.S. Steel facilities across the nation, the four-year contract would include improvements in wages, health care, pensions, vacations, holidays, parental leave and leaves of absence for victims of domestic violence.
A new labor agreement would cover about 1,550 steelworkers at U.S. Steel's Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and at Keetac in Keewatin. U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt, said the agreement is an example of a shared commitment to the company and an ability to find common ground.
“I appreciate the efforts of both sides to work towards a fair and mutually beneficial agreement,” Burritt said in a statement. “We took the time to get the right collective bargaining agreement that was truly 'Best for All.' ” The agreement includes sustainable and substantial base wage increases, an appreciation bonus, a new floating holiday and increased contributions to the Steelworkers Pension Trust. It also includes active healthcare that allows you to keep the same providers.”
The agreement includes 22.55 percent in base wage increases over the contract term, a $4,000 essential worker appreciation bonus, continued profit sharing, no changes in health care and an inflation recognition payment that provides quarterly payments if inflation hits certain marks. USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap, who chaired the negotiations for steelworkers, said the bargaining committee is recommending the agreement for ratification.
“Simply put, these essential workers have earned and deserve a fair contract at U.S. Steel,” Millsap said in a news release. “The proposed agreement provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions with the standard of living for USW members and their families.”
USW bargaining committee members are returning to their memberships, who will soon receive contract summaries.
A vote by USW members on whether to ratify the agreement is likely to occur in early December, according to USW officials.