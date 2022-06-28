United States Steel Corp. announced it will construct an approximately $150 million system on Minnesota's Iron Range to produce DR-grade pellets.
U.S. Steel plans to break ground on the system this fall at one of its two Minnesota Ore Operations facilities, Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron or Keetac in Keewatin, according to the company.
DR-grade pellets are a higher grade pellet compared to the iron ore pellets currently produced at U.S. Steel's Minnesota Ore Operations facilities.
The pellets are used to feed direct-reduced iron (DRI) or hot-briquetted iron (HBI) facilities. Those facilities in turn provide feed to the nation's growing electric arc steelmaking segment.
“Our conviction remains that steel mined, melted and made in America is vital to our national and economic security,” said David B. Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer in a news release. “We are strategically investing in our raw materials that will feed the advanced steel mills of today and tomorrow, making us increasingly self-sufficient. It's another way that we're supporting domestic manufacturing, simplifying complex global supply chains, addressing the sustainability demands of our customers, and ultimately creating profitable steel solutions for people and the plant.”
Construction and timelines for the DR-grade pellet system are subject to state and local support and receipt of regulatory permitting, according to U.S. Steel.
When complete, U.S. Steel would have the option to sell the pellets to third-party DRI and HBI producers or use the pellets to feed a potential DRI or HBI facility of its own, U.S. Steel stated.
Minntac and Keetac will continue to produce blast furnace-grade iron ore pellets, said U.S. Steel.
John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11, staff representative, said it's the biggest news within Northeastern Minnesota's iron ore industry in years.
“This is very exciting for northern Minnesota, that's for sure,” Arbogast said.
In addition, U.S. Steel has signed a non-binding letter of intent with SunCoke Energy, Inc., a raw material processing and handling company under which SunCoke would acquire the two blast furnaces as U.S. Steel's Granite City Works in Illinois.
SunCoke would build a two million ton pig iron production facility and supply U.S. Steel with access to 100 percent of the pig iron production for the next ten years.
U.S. Steel said it intends to supply the iron ore needed to feed the pig iron plant from its own mines.
The pig iron would be used to feed electric arc furnaces and is expected to supply U.S. Steel's growing fleet of electric arc furnaces.