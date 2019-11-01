Facing industry headwinds, United States Steel Corporation on Thursday reported a third quarter 2019 net loss of $84 million. That compares to 2018 third quarter net earnings of $291 million.
“The team delivered better than expected results from solid cost performance and higher than forecasted shipments in flat-rolled,” said David B. Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer. “While market headwinds persist, we continue to focus on what we can control, including re-scoping our asset revitalization investments and reducing fixed costs.”
U.S. Steel's average realized fixed price per net ton of steel in the third quarter of 2019 was $732, down from $859 per net ton in the third quarter of 2018.
Net sales in the third quarter of 2019 were $3.069 billion compared with $3.729 billion in 2018.
For the first nine months of 2019, U.S. Steel reported net earnings of $38 million compared to $523 million in 2018.
On the Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin. It is also part owner of Hibbing Taconite. The three plants produce iron ore pellets, the primary ingredient used to make steel.