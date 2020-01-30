United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported a full-year 2019 net loss of $642 million, or $3.75 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $15 million, or 9 cents per diluted share. This compares with full-year 2018 net earnings of $1.1 billion, or $6.25 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for 2018 were $957 million, or $5.36 per diluted share.
The fourth quarter 2019 net loss was $680 million, or $4 per diluted share. The corporation’s adjusted net loss was $109 million, or 64 cents per diluted share. This compares to fourth quarter 2018 net earnings of $592 million, or $3.34 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2018 were $324 million, or $1.82 per diluted share.
“We are pleased to deliver better than expected results to end the year and are excited to turn the page to 2020 where we will continue to transition the business towards our future," said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. He added "2019 was a year of notable strategic progress and we took swift action to reposition the business ... we achieved $75 million of run-rate fixed cost reductions, we demonstrated flexibility by adjusting our 2020 capital spending to prioritize strategic investments, and we de-risked strategy execution by raising $1.1 billion of incremental capital."