United States Steel Corp. reported net earnings of $1.012 million in the second quarter, a
significant improvement from a 2020 second quarter net loss of $589 million.
Adjusted net earnings were $964 million compared with an adjusted net loss of $469 million a year ago
during the same period.
“The second quarter was an exceptional quarter for U.S. Steel,” David Burritt, said U.S. Steel president
and chief executive officer. “The enterprise delivered record adjusted EBITDA margins,
highlighting the power of a combined integrated and mini mill footprint. Our financial strength gives us
the confidence to announce up to $1 billion of additional debt reduction over the next 12 months. This is in addition to the $2.2 billion of debt reduction we've already committed to or delivered to date.”
Steel and iron ore prices have been at record highs.
“We are bullish that today's strong market environment can continue,” Burritt said. “Our business is firing on all cylinders, our balance sheet has been enhanced, and our pension and OPEB plans are fully funded. We are capitalizing on today's supportive market to get to our future faster.”
U.S. Steel operates two Iron Range taconite plants, Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in
Keewatin. Minntac is North America's largest taconite plant.
Iron ore pellets produced at the two plants are the raw material used to make steel.
A U.S. Steel acquisition of Big River Steel, a mini mill in Osceloa, Ark., has helped boost U.S. Steel
profits.
U.S. Steel recently announced development of a grain oriented electrical steel line at Big River Steel.