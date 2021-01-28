United States Steel Corp. reported net earnings of $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and an adjusted net loss of $60 million.
For the full year, the Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steelmaker recorded a net loss of $1.65 billion and an adjusted net loss of $920 million. In 2019, the company had a full-year net loss of $630 million and full-year adjusted net earnings of $15 million.
Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, deductions and amortization) was $87 million.
“We finished 2020 strong and are optimistic about the opportunity to deliver incremental value for our stakeholders in 2021,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer said. “Our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $87 million is only beginning to show the potential of our earnings growth as we begin to realize the benefits of higher prices, adaptive operations, and our continued focus on cost management. Our performance continues to strengthen as we enter 2021 and we are bullish that the market will continue to be fueled by robust demand, low inventories, and supportive raw material prices.”
U.S. Steel recently spent $774 million in cash to acquire the remaining interest in Big River Steel, a mini mill in Osceola, Ark.
In northeastern Minnesota, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Keetac in Keewatin and is co-owner in Hibbing Taconite Co.