United States Steel Corporation on Wednesday reported a significant increase in net earnings in 2018 compared to 2017.
The Pittsburgh-based steel and iron ore producer reported full-year 2018 net earnings of $1,115 million, up from full-year 2017 net earnings of $387 million.
Fourth quarter 2018 net earnings were $592 million compared to fourth-quarter 2017 net earnings of $159 million.
“We are pleased with both the strong earnings we reported in 2018 and the important progress we made on our strategic objectives,” said David B. Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief executive officer. “We are encouraged by the effectiveness of the investments we are making and remain focused on improving our operating and commercial performance to drive long-term value creation for our stockholders.”
On Minnesota's Iron Range, U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac in Keewatin, and is part owner of Hibbing Taconite.