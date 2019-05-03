United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) reported first quarter 2019 net earnings of $54 million, or 31 cents per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $81 million, or 47 cents per diluted share. That compares with first quarter 2018 net earnings of $18 million, or 10 cents per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for first quarter 2018 were $57 million, or 32 cents per diluted share.
“Over the past few years, we have made strategic investments across our footprint, with a focus on our most critical flat-rolled steelmaking assets,” commented President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said May 2. “Our progress continued in the first quarter as we delivered strong financial results.”
Also on Thursday, the corporation announced it will invest more than $1 billion to construct a new sustainable endless casting and rolling facility at its Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa., and a cogeneration facility at its Clairton Plant in Clairton, Pa., both part of the company’s Mon Valley Works. The endless casting and rolling technology combines thin slab casting and hot rolled band production into one continuous process and will make Mon Valley Works the first facility of this type in the United States, and one of only a handful in the world, U.S. Steel said.
“U. S. Steel’s investment in leading technology and advanced manufacturing aligns with our vision to be the industry leader in delivering high-quality, value-added products and innovative solutions that address our customers’ most challenging steel needs for the future. We believe that adding sustainable steel technology to our footprint will create long-term value for our employees, our region, our customers and our investors,” Burritt said.