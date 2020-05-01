U.S. Steel moves to monitize its iron ore operations in sale to Canadian steelmaker
It's the biggest deal in the Iron Range iron ore industry since the taconite plants were built.
United States Steel Corp. is optioning 25% ownership in its mammoth Minntac Mine operation to Canadian steelmaker Stelco, Inc.
The $600 million deal means for the first time in its 52-year-history, North America's largest iron ore facility would be under co-ownership.
“We're still up in the air,” said Steve Bonach, United Steelworkers Local 1938 president at Minntac Mine. “This Stelco thing is crazy. But I guess if they take our pellets, it's a good thing.”
U.S. Steel announced the surprise deal in its first quarter April 30 earnings report.
Under the agreement, Stelco has paid $20 million to U.S. Steel. An additional $80 million will be paid during 2020, allowing Stelco to exercise its option any time before January 31, 2027.
When exercised, Stelco would make an additional payment of $500 million to close the deal.
U.S. Steel would continue to operate the mine and processing facility and remain majority owner.
As a junior partner in Minntac, Stelco would receive four million tons of Minntac Mine iron ore pellets per year.
“Right now, we provide them a little bit of pellets and so does Keetac,” said Bonach. “It's crazy because we bought them out of bankruptcy and now there's this.”
U.S. Steel in 2007 bought Stelco and in a 2009 downturn, shut down most of the facilities. Following bankruptcy, U.S. Steel in 2016 sold the facilities to Bedrock Industries.
Talk of U.S. Steel selling Minntac Mine surfaced years ago, but never materialized.
However, as U.S. Steel seeks to raise cash in tough economic times and acquire additional ownership in Big River Steel, a modern mini mill in Arkansas, U.S. Steel acted to monitize its biggest iron ore asset.
In October 2019, U.S. Steel announced acquisition of 49.9% of Big River Steel. Big River Steel is the newest steel mill in the nation.
“Our number one strategic priority is to invest in Big River,” David Burritt, U.S. Steel president and chief operating officer said in the company's May 1 first quarter conference call. “Our strategy is to acquire the remaining 50.1% of Big River Steel.”
Minntac Mine has a capacity of about 16 million tons of iron ore pellets per year.
Stelco (Steel Company of Canada) is based in Hamilton, Ontario.
“This transaction represents a major milestone for Stelco as it secures a long-term supply of high-quality iron ore pellets and a highly valuable future option to acquire a 25% ownership interest in the Minnesota Mine, one of, if not the, best assets on the Iron Range,” said Alan Kestenbaum, Stelco executive chairman and chief executive officer in a news release. “Our actions today are an example of the type of decisive and strategic actions we are able to take in any operating environment, in order to drive significant and sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”
With the domestic auto, energy and construction industries in a slump, U.S. Steel has shuttered eight of its 11 steelmaking blast furnaces.
U.S. Steel also announced it will adjust production at Minntac Mine.
U.S. Steel has not yet offered details on a Minntac production adjustment or its impact on workers.
Earlier in May, U.S Steel announced the indefinite idling of its Keetac iron ore plant in Keewatin.
“We are structurally long on iron ore pellets based on our iron making assets,” Richard Fruehauf, U.S. Steel senior vice president and chief strategy and development officer said in the first quarter conference call.
About 550 WARN notices have been issued to employees at Minnesota Ore Operations, according to a U.S. Steel 8K filing. Minnesota Ore Operations includes Minntac Mine and Keetac. U.S. Steel said it expects the number of workers affected to be less than the number of WARN notices issued.
Cleveland-Cliffs' Northshore Mining Co. and Hibbing Taconite, co-owned by Arcelor-Mittal, Cleveland-Cliffs and U.S. Steel, are also being idled.
“The worldwide effect of COVID-19 is hitting home right here in our back yard,” said Sen. Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm. “Three taconite plants have announced going to zero production and now with U.S. Steel idling eight of eleven blast furnaces, it looks like Minntac will be laying people off also. This is all very hard to take in an already fragile economy, and hopefully the country starts making cars and pipe again so our miners can get back to work yet this summer.”
U.S. Steel will continue to evaluate opportunities to monetize iron ore assets, said Fruehauf.
“We're obviously looking for opportunities to create value for our stockholders and if we have an opportunity to monetize an asset for our stockholders, we are certainly going to take a look at it.”
Across the nation, U.S. Steel plant idlings are impacting about 2,700 workers.
As North America's largest iron ore plant, Minntac Mine has long been viewed as a premier producer of iron ore pellets.
“I'm not sure what the strategy is,whether it is cash flow or whether it is bringing in another company to ensure that Minntac's pellets always have a market and people continue to have jobs,” said Tomassoni. “Regardless, I assume it was an internal calculation from U.S. Steel which will bode well for the future of the company and job security. Let's hope they are right.”
Optioning 25% of Minntac to Stelco is a “win-win” for everyone, said Fruehauf in the conference call.
Under the agreement, Stelco, as a junior partner in Minntac, would receive four million tons of pellets per year rather than buy pellets from Minntac under a pellet sales contract.