By Lee Bloomquist
As a deadline rapidly approaches for a new labor contract covering United Steelworkers-represented workers at United States Steel Corp. facilities across the country, the company is confident it will reach agreement with the union.
“We fully believe in the concept of when we do well, our employees do well, and our bargaining proposal reflects this,” the Pittsburgh-based iron and steelmaker said in a statement. “We want to ensure that our employees remain among the best paid in the industry because they have earned it. It's important that we do this in a responsible way, and our proposal illustrates that. We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement with the USW.”
Labor contract talks between United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers (USW) are ongoing in Pittsburgh.
Talks began last month.
The current labor contact between the company and the USW expires Sept. 1.
United States Steel Corp. said its latest contract proposal, which would be a four-year deal, includes:
• Guaranteed base wage increases of 11 percent over the contract term.
• A $4,000 lump sum “Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus.”
• A $3,000 lump sum bonus to bargaining unit employees if a new agreement is reached before Sept. 1 and if ratified by a mutually agreed-upon date.
• Automatic 401(k) enrollment.
• No changes in the Steelworkers Pension Trust or its fully-funded pension plan.
• No health care plan design or monthly premiums for eligible employees.
• Continued contributions of 65 cents an hour to the Retiree Healthcare Account for employees hired after 2015.
• Continuation of the current health insurance plan with no increase in deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums.
• No changes to its uncapped profit sharing program.
Additionally, United States Steel Corp. said it would invest $1 billion in its USW-represented facilities over the term of the new contract.
United States Steel recently announced a major capital investment at its Keetac Minnesota Ore Operations facility in Keewatin.
A $150 million investment would allow Keetac to produce DR-grade pellets.
DR-grade pellets contain a higher percentage of iron and can be used to make direct-reduced iron or hot-briquetted iron.
United States Steel plans to celebrate the investment in a fall event at Keetac.
In 2021, USW-represented workers at U.S. Steel facilities on average earned nearly $133,000 in wages, overtime and profit sharing, according to the company.
Record company profits in 2021 also allowed USW-represented employees the opportunity to earn an additional $41,000 in profit sharing from its uncapped profit sharing plan, said the company.
Year-to-date profit sharing in 2022 is more than $24,000 per employee, according to the company.
USW-represented workers at U.S. Steel facilities don't pay any monthly premiums for healthcare benefits.
As proposed by U.S. Steel, a new labor contract would expire Sept. 1, 2026.
U.S. Steel owns and operates Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron and Keetac.
More than 1,500 USW workers are employed at the two taconite plants, making U.S. Steel one of the largest employers on Minnesota's Iron Range.
Minntac Mine is North America's largest taconite plant.
USW leaders have not made any public comments on the negotiations.
However, none of the USW locals on Minnesota's Iron Range have yet taken a strike vote.
During the last labor contract negotiations in 2018, steelworkers continued working beyond the contract expiration date until reaching agreement on a new contract.